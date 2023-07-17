18,245 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 263,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,286. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

