28,065 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,460,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $22,966,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Badger Meter by 2,987.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 150,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 129.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Shares of BMI stock traded up $4.75 on Monday, reaching $147.13. 38,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,997. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.93 and a 52 week high of $156.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.12.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

