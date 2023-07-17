28,721 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Purchased by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWL stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.20. 19,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,268. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $108.47. The stock has a market cap of $892.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.83.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

