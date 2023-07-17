30,000 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Hickory Lane Capital Management LP

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. PayPal makes up 2.8% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $73.12. 5,709,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,033,229. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

