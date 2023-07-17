3,492 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.44. 363,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,859. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36.

