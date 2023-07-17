3M’s (MMM) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.25.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

