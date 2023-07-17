416,791 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 416,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 9.6% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,136.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,320,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,324,000 after buying an additional 3,051,469 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,600,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after buying an additional 1,607,649 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX remained flat at $23.94 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

