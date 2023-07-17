Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Up to $34.91

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.91, but opened at $35.66. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 193,431 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,838 shares of company stock worth $4,893,292 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

