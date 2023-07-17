Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the June 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOD. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,771 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 397,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AOD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 258,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,881. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.