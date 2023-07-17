abrdn plc Acquires 46,697 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,697 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $191,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 170.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Equinix by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.00.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $803.68. 73,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.17. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $809.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

