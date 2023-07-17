abrdn plc Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,108,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,033 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.7% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $270,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,719,000 after purchasing an additional 229,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $702,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.17. 399,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,704. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.