abrdn plc Cuts Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

abrdn plc cut its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,656 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.16% of NICE worth $167,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho began coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.97 and a 200-day moving average of $207.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

