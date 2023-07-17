abrdn plc Decreases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $137,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.23. 20,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.86 and a 200 day moving average of $325.90. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $389.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

