abrdn plc Has $110.27 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 551,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52,003 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $110,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.58.

LOW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.64. 373,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,774. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $235.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.53 and a 200-day moving average of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

