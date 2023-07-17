abrdn plc Has $119.78 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,113 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $119,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

ADP stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.36. The company had a trading volume of 379,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.31. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.