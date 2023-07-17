abrdn plc Purchases 321,647 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.8% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. abrdn plc owned 0.16% of Danaher worth $305,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $391,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Danaher stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.36. The stock had a trading volume of 718,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.40. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

