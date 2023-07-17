abrdn plc Sells 93,484 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,484 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of Linde worth $148,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $2.55 on Monday, reaching $381.13. The company had a trading volume of 262,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.04. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $383.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.07.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

