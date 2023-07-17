ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after acquiring an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.82. 227,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,169. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

