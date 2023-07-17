ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Lowers Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 892.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LILAK. TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.28. 52,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

