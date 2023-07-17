Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.65

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.65 and last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 2916633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.