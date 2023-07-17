AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Raised to $21.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.03.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 4.3 %

AdaptHealth stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $744.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,788,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after buying an additional 313,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after buying an additional 1,053,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 834.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after buying an additional 3,518,459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after buying an additional 308,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after buying an additional 1,129,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

