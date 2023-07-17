Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $516.66. The company had a trading volume of 651,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,295. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $523.78. The company has a market cap of $235.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

