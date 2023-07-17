Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,301 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

ADBE opened at $515.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.47 and its 200-day moving average is $387.18. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $523.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

