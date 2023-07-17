AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 2,472 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.76. 106,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,344. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

