AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 6,706 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.82. 79,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,677. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.17.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

