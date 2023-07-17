AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE LMT traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $472.16. 433,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,581. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

