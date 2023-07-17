AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $14.96 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,728,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.12. 1,908,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,988,001. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

