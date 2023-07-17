AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.31. The stock had a trading volume of 141,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,348. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

