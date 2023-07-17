AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $4.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.09. 512,732 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

