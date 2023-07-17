AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 493,575 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 196.0% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 460,999 shares during the period.

DFEM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.86. 96,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,560. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

