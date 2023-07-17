AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,882. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

