AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 23,418 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $855,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 247,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,920. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.