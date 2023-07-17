AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $142.85. 540,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,583. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

