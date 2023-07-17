Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.6 %

Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.42. 474,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

