Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.79. 265,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

