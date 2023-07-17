Affinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.