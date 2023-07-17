Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $551.47. 672,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,698. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.