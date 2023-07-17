Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $11.04 Million in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 441,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,000. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.95% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 174,679 shares during the period. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,282,000. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 290,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FYLD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.69. 44,250 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $27.94.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.7509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

