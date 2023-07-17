Affinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth $30,872,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 976.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,764. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

