Affinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Hecla Mining worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1,054.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

