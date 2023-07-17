Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,675 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.97. 674,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

