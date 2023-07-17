Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC

Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 100.0% of Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $117,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock remained flat at $52.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,510. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

