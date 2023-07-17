AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,137 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

