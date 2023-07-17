AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $881,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.24. The stock had a trading volume of 592,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,726. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

