AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after buying an additional 1,018,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.69. 210,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

