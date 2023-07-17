AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 15,054 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.99. 4,494,878 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

