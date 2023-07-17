AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 6,848 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82,851 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 153,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,926,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $224,662,000 after purchasing an additional 250,215 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,005,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,127,000 after acquiring an additional 75,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 340,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.83. 4,078,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,764,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $174.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

