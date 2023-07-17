AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TLT traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,069,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,804,066. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2777 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.