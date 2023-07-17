AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $62,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.59. 156,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

