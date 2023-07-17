AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after buying an additional 121,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,485,000 after acquiring an additional 150,389 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.08. 136,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

